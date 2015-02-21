XU wins "personal" game against #19 Butler

Myles Davis scored a game high 18 points and Xavier avenged a loss at Hinkle Fieldhouse last month beating Butler 73-56 Saturday at Cintas Center.

Xavier built a lead as large as 29 points in the second half and won for a fourth time this season in five games against ranked teams.

“This one was personal for me because I felt like Butler didn't get Myles Davis when we were there,” said Davis. “So, I felt like I owed it to my team and my teammates to play hard and aggressive and everybody brought it today. The energy was amazing.

Xavier big men James Farr and Jalen Reynolds combined for 17 points and 22 rebounds.

The win finishes one of XU's best weeks of the season – beating rival UC and Butler in a span of four days.

The Musketeers next play Monday night at St. John's.

