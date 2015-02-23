Reds Manager Bryan Price on Latos comments: "Tabloid B.S." - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds Manager Bryan Price on Latos comments: "Tabloid B.S."

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Bryan Price. (file) Bryan Price. (file)
GOODYEAR, AZ (FOX19) -

Reds manager Bryan Price on Monday called accusations by former Red Mat Latos "unfair and inaccurate."

Latos, who was traded to the Miami Marlins this off-season, told FOX Sports that the Reds training staff urged him and other players on the team to return to games before they were fully ready.

"It's tabloid B.S.," said Price in his spring training office. "This is a first class organization and it's ridiculous we have to address it [Latos' comments] because we've done nothing to deserve it."

Latos also accused members of the team of not being fully invested in games. Saying some players would retreat to the clubhouse during games instead of being in the dugout.

"I think it was an addition by subtraction," said Skip Schumaker. "Everyone has their opinion and he can say what he wants. So, I think a lot of us will be happy to see him in Miami."

"We universally support our medical staff," added Price. "We would not compromise the health of our players to win a baseball game."

