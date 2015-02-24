Masters champ Bubba Watson visits Reds camp

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson made a visit to Reds spring training Tuesday and left with an autographed bat.

Watson, who recently bought a piece of the Reds minor league affiliate in Pensacola, toured the Reds facilities in Arizona and met some of the players.

"This is fun. Getting away from the golf," said the world's second ranked golfer. "I love sports. It's going to be fun. This year is going to be fun and years to come. Hopefully, get up to the Reds games and spend some time with them."

Watson publicly challenged Billy Hamilton to a race on social media. Watson claimed he told Hamilton he could beat him to home plate if Watson started on second base and Hamilton started at home. The race never happened, but Hamilton signed a bat for Watson that read, "to the fastest man I know."

"He (Hamilton) played with the Blue Wahoos (Pensacola) and he's known for being kind of fast," added Watson. "They're not letting him run right now. They want him to stay healthy I guess."

Watson has a home in Scottsdale and visited the Reds facilities before leaving for his next golf tournament.

