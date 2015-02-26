Video: Brandon Phillips takes ground balls at training camp

Brandon Phillips is one of the best defensive players in baseball and here's how he does it.

The video clip is of the four-time Gold Glove winner taking ground balls at Reds spring training. As you can see, Phillips does practice the "wow" moments that he's become so famous for.

In 2014, Phillips committed just two errors to tie Bret Boone's single season record for fewest errors made by a Reds second baseman.

