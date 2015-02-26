Aroldis Chapman addresses accusation of sleeping

"I'm a little pissed he wasn't man enough and got the guts to talk to me in my face," said Chapman about Latos. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman)

The Cuban Missile is the latest to launch an attack on former Red Mat Latos.

Latos didn't name Aroldis Chapman when he talked to FOX Sports, but did accuse "the closer" of sleeping during games in a published article.

"I don't even want to talk to someone who was my teammate here just a few months ago and now, after he leaves, he's coming behind a newspaper and behind a reporter and he starts to talk about this," said Aroldis Chapman through an interpreter. "I'm a little pissed he wasn't man enough and got the guts to talk to me in my face."

Chapman said he does have an in game routine to get ready to pitch in the later innings. He didn't disclose his routine - calling it private - but says he stands by it and his commitment to the team.

"I want to express to the fans, to the Cincinnati Reds and anyone who loves the Cincinnati Reds that every day I go there I do my job. I don't think I left the Cincinnati Reds behind or anybody in baseball behind in the way how I prepare myself for the game."

The Reds traded Mat Latos to the Miami Marlins this off-season.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.