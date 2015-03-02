Votto to miss opening spring games - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Votto to miss opening spring games

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
GOODYEAR, AZ (FOX19) -

Joey Votto will not be in the starting line-up of Tuesday's spring training opener and will not play exhibition games until he's game ready.

Bryan Price told the Reds beat writers Monday in Goodyear that Votto won't miss a significant amount of time, but doesn't yet know when the former MVP will be ready to play games while he continues to work back from injury.

Votto, who missed 100 games last season with knee and quad injuries, has stressed during spring workouts that he feels healthy and expects to be ready by Opening Day next month.

“Injuries happen,” said Votto at Reds camp. “I would like to think that (last season's knee/quad injuries) will be the last occasion where I experience something like that, but I'm doing everything I can to be ready for the season and I expect to be ready for the season.”

The Reds open the Cactus League schedule Tuesday afternoon with a game against Cleveland.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

 

