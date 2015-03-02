Top ranked Thomas More to host NCAA tournament games - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Top ranked Thomas More to host NCAA tournament games

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

Thomas More College has been chosen host the first and second round of the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament March 6 and 7 at the Connor Convocation Center.

Thomas More will be hosting Greensboro College, Eastern Mennonite University and La Roche College. Eastern Mennonite and La Roche will play in the first game on Friday and the Saints and Greensboro will play in the nightcap, with the two winners playing on Saturday for the right to advance to the sectionals. Game times will be announced on Tuesday.

The top-ranked Saints (27-0) earned the Presidents' Athletic Conference (PAC) automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament after winning their ninth-straight PAC Championship Tournament.

The Greensboro Pride (24-4) won the USA South Athletic Conference Tournament to earn the Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

