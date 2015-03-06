Bengals' Maualuga on new contract: "Best is yet to come"

“I think the best of me is yet to come,” said Maualuga inside the Bengals locker room (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Joe Danneman)

Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga says “the best is yet to come” the day after signing a three-year contract to stay in Cincinnati.

“I think the best of me is yet to come,” said Maualuga inside the Bengals locker room. “I know for sure the best of me is yet to come. I'm only going to get better and I'm thankful these guys (Bengals coaches and front office) know that and see that in me.”

Maualuga has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Bengals and is coming off one of his most impactful years despite missing four games due to injury.

“I just hope I won some of them (Bengals fans) back,” added Maualuga. “But, at the same time, there's always going to be people that doubt. I've always said it, many times, if you can come here and take my job please do. If you can't, just be quiet and stand behind your computer, stand behind your phone and say whatever you want to say because I'm not going anywhere.”