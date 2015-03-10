Devon Still becomes free agent

People from around the world have been inspired by the story of Devon Still and his four-year-old daughter's fight against cancer. Bengals fans have responded by ordering tremendous numbers of jerseys in an effort to support pediatric cancer research.

The Bengals extended tender offers to two players Tuesday, but not Devon Still.

Still becomes a free agent and can sign with any interested team in the NFL, including the Bengals, if offered.

The Bengals extended tender offers to LB Emmanuel Lamur and CB Chris Lewis-Harris, whose Cincinnati contracts from 2014 are set to expire.

Lamur may negotiate with other teams, but the Bengals could retain him by matching any competing signed offer. If Lamur does not sign with another team, he can remain with the Bengals by signing the one-year tender, or by negotiating a longer-term contract.

Lewis-Harris, a third-year player in '15, was tendered an offer that assures the Bengals of his exclusive NFL rights for the season. He has the option of signing the tender or negotiating a longer deal with Cincinnati.

Lamur played his first Bengals season as a starter in 2014 and ranked third on the team in tackles (90), despite missing two games to an injury. He had two interceptions and led the front seven in passes defensed (seven).

Lewis-Harris has played in 10 games over the last two seasons, mostly on special teams but with some action at CB. He has been on the roster for all three Bengals playoff games the last three years, playing in two and inactive for one.

