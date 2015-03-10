Bengals sign A.J. Hawk

The Bengals have agreed to contract terms with linebacker A.J. Hawk.

Hawk, who played at Centerville High School and starred at Ohio State, will sign a two-year contract with the Bengals according to his agent.

Hawk was drafted by Green Bay and led the Packers in tackles five times his nine years in the NFL. He's only missed two games his entire NFL career.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.