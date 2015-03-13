UC bounced by UConn at buzzer

The Bearcats will now wait until Sunday night to find out who and where they'll play in the first round of the NCAA tournament (FOX19 NOW File Photo)

UConn's Ryan Boatright hit a step-back three-pointer in the final second to beat UC in the American Conference Tournament quarterfinals 57-54.The Bearcats tied the game in the final minute on an offensive rebound by Shaq Thomas, but lost it when Boatright's three-pointer rattled in with 0.2 left on the clock.It's the second straight season UConn has knocked UC out of the conference tournament.Troy Caupain led the Bearcats with 12 points, but UC went more than five minutes without a point late in the second half.The Bearcats will now wait until Sunday night to find out who and where they'll play in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

