The brackets are set: UC, XU, UK get their seeds

March Madness

The brackets are set: UC, XU, UK get their seeds

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(FOX19)

The Kentucky Wildcats are the number overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

UK will play their first game Thursday in Louisville against the winner of Manhattan/Hampton. If UK wins, they could possible play UC in the second round. The Bearcats are the 8 seed in the same region and open with 9 seed Purdue. The winner will play Kentucky on Saturday in Louisville.

Xavier earned a 6 seed and will play either Ole Miss or BYU Thursday in Jacksonville.

Other regional teams of interest:

Louisville will play UC Irvine Friday in Seattle

Dayton will play Boise State in the first four at UD Arena

Ohio State will play VCU Thursday in Portland

IU will play Wichita State Friday in Omaha

