Pete Rose files request for reinstatement

Pete Rose confirmed to FOX19 Now that he has sent a new request to Major League Baseball's Commissioner to be reinstated.

Rob Manfred, just appointed Commissioner in January, said "I do have a formal request from Pete. What I intend to do is be in communication with his representatives, and we'll talk about how we'll handle it from a process perspective," according to an AP report.

"I just did what I had to do," said Rose. "That's all."

Rose said no time has been set when he'll meet with the Commissioner and said he hasn't given much thought to what he might say when they do meet.

"I don't worry about. I don't even think about it to be honest with you," added Rose. "I've got other things on my mind, he's a busy man and if I'm ever given a second chance I'll be the happiest man in the world."

The career hits leader agreed to a lifetime ban in August 1989 following an investigation by Major League Baseball that concluded he bet on the Cincinnati Reds to win while managing the team. He applied for reinstatement in September 1997 and met in November 2002 with Commissioner Bud Selig, who never ruled on the application.

Rose wouldn't comment when asked if he feels growing momentum towards reinstatement with a new Commissioner in office.

"I just don't have a comment (on meeting with the Commissioner). Because, it can't help me to comment on the Commissioner."

The former Reds player and manager is expected back in Cincinnati this summer to take part in the All Star Game festivities, but Rose said he hasn't yet heard what his role will be.

