MLB Commissioner discusses Rose during Reds visit

Pete Rose confirmed to FOX19 Now that he has sent a new request to Major League Baseball's Commissioner to be reinstated. Rob Manfred, just appointed Commissioner in January, said "I do have a formal request from Pete. What I intend to do is be in communication with his representatives, and we'll talk about how we'll handle it from a process perspective," according to an AP report.

The day after Pete Rose confirmed he has officially filed for reinstatement, Major League Baseball's Commissioner visited the Reds spring training complex and discussed Rose's reinstatement request.

Rob Manfred, who took over as Commissioner in January, has agreed to give Pete Rose's lifetime ban a second look, but is not yet ready to give a timetable as to when a decision might be made.

“Until I work through that, and I intend to work through that as a private matter, I'm not going to say anything about a timetable,” said Commissioner Manfred.

Manfred said he first needs to “get up to speed” on the Dowd Report and former Commissioner Bart Giamatti's decision to ban Rose for betting on baseball before he meets with Rose and his representative.

“When you have a request like this I think it's important, in fact incumbent on me, to understand all that went on what led Commissioner Giamatti to where he landed on the issue, what agreement was reached and why that agreement was reached,” Manfred added.

The Commissioner said he doesn't feel any additional pressure to make a decision quickly with the All Star Game slated for Cincinnati this summer.

Rose spoke exclusively to FOX19 Now Monday and said he'd be “the happiest man in the world if he was given a second chance.”

