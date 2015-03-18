Purcell Marian disqualified from Wednesday's regional game

The Purcell Marian basketball team has been disqualified from Wednesday's regional semifinal game after the OHSAA ruled a player did not follow proper transfer rules before being allowed to play. In a release by the high school, the player in question played in one game for his previous team this season before transferring to Purcell Marian. OHSAA Bylaw 4-7-3 states once a student plays in a game, the student cannnot transfer to another school within a 50 mile radius in the same season and be eligible in that sport. Purcell believed the student would be eligible after the halfway point of the regular-season the school said in a statement. The student played in the second tournament tournament game for one minute and 50 seconds, scoring two points in an 81-41 Purcell victory. The OHSAA was made aware of the violation on Tuesday. "We are deeply saddened for our student athletes who have worked so hard to accomplish this acheivement as a team," Said Purcell Marian High School Principal, Veronica Murphy. "The ruling of the OHSAA may take away their title and a chance at State, but nothing can take away the integrity and sportsmanship, teamwork and commitment of these young men." OHSAA announced the last team Purcell Marian defeated in the district tournament, Versailles, will take Purcell's place. Versailles will play Shroder in the regional semifinal on Thursday night at 9 p.m. at Kettering Fairmont's Trent Arena. Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

The Purcell Marian basketball team has been disqualified from Wednesday's regional semifinal game after the OHSAA ruled a player did not follow proper transfer rules before being allowed to play.

In a release by the high school, the player in question played in one game for his previous team this season before transferring to Purcell Marian.

OHSAA Bylaw 4-7-3 states once a student plays in a game, the student cannnot transfer to another school within a 50-mile radius in the same season and be eligible in that sport.

Purcell believed the student would be eligible after the halfway point of the regular-season the school said in a statement.

The student played in the second tournament tournament game for one minute and 50 seconds, scoring two points, in an 81-41 Purcell victory.

The OHSAA was made aware of the violation on Tuesday.

"We are deeply saddened for our student athletes who have worked so hard to accomplish this acheivement as a team," said Purcell Marian High School Principal, Veronica Murphy. "The ruling of the OHSAA may take away their title and a chance at State, but nothing can take away the integrity and sportsmanship, teamwork and commitment of these young men."

OHSAA announced the last team Purcell Marian defeated in the district tournament, Versailles, will take Purcell's place.

Versailles will play Shroder in the regional semifinal on Thursday night at 9 p.m. at Kettering Fairmont's Trent Arena.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.