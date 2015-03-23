NFL lifts local blackout rule for 2015

Every Bengals game will be on local TV in the 2015 season regardless of how many tickets are sold.



NFL owners voted Monday to suspend the league's local TV blackout policy for the 2015 season.



The blackouts will be suspended for preseason and regular-season games. The league expects to evaluate the move after the season.



Games are routinely not shown in local markets if the local team does not sell a specified number of tickets.



There were no local blackouts during the 2014 regular season.



