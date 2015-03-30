XU's Brandon Randolph to transfer - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU's Brandon Randolph to transfer

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Brandon Randolph (GoXavier.com) Brandon Randolph (GoXavier.com)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Brandon Randolph will transfer out of the Xavier basketball program.

Randolph played in 57 games in two seasons at Xavier, making six starts. Randolph averaged 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.8 minutes per game during his career. 

He scored a career-high 12 points in a win over Gardner-Webb his freshman year and had a season-high 11 points in the win at Missouri this season.

"I'd like to thank Brandon for his time with us at Xavier,” said Xavier head coach Chris Mack. “He was a big part of back to back NCAA Tournament teams. Brandon wants to contribute more on the court and I respect that desire. We want to see Brandon succeed and wish him all the best in his future."

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

