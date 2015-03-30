Mick Cronin cleared to resume duties as UC head coach - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Mick Cronin cleared to resume duties as UC head coach

Posted by Kara Foxx, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Mick Cronin (File) Mick Cronin (File)

University of Cincinnati's Mick Cronin has been cleared to resume all duties as head men's basketball coach, the department of athletics announced Monday.

Cronin coached the first nine games of the season before an arterial dissection pulled him from the bench in mid-December.

At a press conference Monday, Cronin said UC's program has great momentum behind it and that three months away from it felt more like three years.

“Obviously, I'm excited to be coaching again, but most importantly, I'm grateful to be 100 percent healthy,” Cronin said.

The arterial dissection, a non-life threatening vascular condition, was discovered during a routine checkup after Cronin's complaints of lingering headaches. He said Monday that is was not a result of coach yelling and that reoccurrence isn't a concern.

Cronin continued to run the program, directing the coaching staff and assisting with game planning and recruiting while not attending home or road contests.

Associate head coach Larry Davis led UC in practices and games, compiling a 16-9 record in Cronin's absence. The Bearcats finished the season 23-11 overall, advancing to their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament before falling to undefeated Kentucky, 64-51, in third-round action on March 21.

Cronin will enter his 10th season at the helm of the Bearcats in 2015-16. He reiterated that he has no interest in jobs outside of University of Cincinnati.

“I would like to thank the entire University of Cincinnati community and administration for their support during the past three months,” Cronin said. “I also would like to thank UC Health and its neurosurgery department, especially Dr. Norberto Andaluz and Dr. Todd Abruzzo, for the care that I have received."

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:28 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:24 PM EST2018-03-06 22:24:58 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly