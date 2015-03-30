Mick Cronin cleared to resume duties as UC head coach

University of Cincinnati's Mick Cronin has been cleared to resume all duties as head men's basketball coach, the department of athletics announced Monday.

Cronin coached the first nine games of the season before an arterial dissection pulled him from the bench in mid-December.

At a press conference Monday, Cronin said UC's program has great momentum behind it and that three months away from it felt more like three years.

“Obviously, I'm excited to be coaching again, but most importantly, I'm grateful to be 100 percent healthy,” Cronin said.

The arterial dissection, a non-life threatening vascular condition, was discovered during a routine checkup after Cronin's complaints of lingering headaches. He said Monday that is was not a result of coach yelling and that reoccurrence isn't a concern.

Cronin continued to run the program, directing the coaching staff and assisting with game planning and recruiting while not attending home or road contests.

Associate head coach Larry Davis led UC in practices and games, compiling a 16-9 record in Cronin's absence. The Bearcats finished the season 23-11 overall, advancing to their fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament before falling to undefeated Kentucky, 64-51, in third-round action on March 21.

Cronin will enter his 10th season at the helm of the Bearcats in 2015-16. He reiterated that he has no interest in jobs outside of University of Cincinnati.

“I would like to thank the entire University of Cincinnati community and administration for their support during the past three months,” Cronin said. “I also would like to thank UC Health and its neurosurgery department, especially Dr. Norberto Andaluz and Dr. Todd Abruzzo, for the care that I have received."

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.