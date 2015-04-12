Reds drop game and series to Cardinals - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds drop game and series to Cardinals

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Matt Carpenter hit a two-run home run off Reds reliever Kevin Gregg and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Reds 7-5 in 11 innings to win the weekend series at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds stranded 15 runners on base and dropped the final two games of the series after winning the first four games of the year.

"Being 4-2 (Reds' record) after playing two good teams is a good start," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "That being said, you don't win divisions and championships when you let opportunities get away."

The Reds took a 5-3 lead in the 7th inning on clutch hits by Todd Frazier and Brandon Phillips, but the Cardinals tied the game on the Reds relievers and eventually won the game in extra innings on the home run off Gregg.

"(Carpenter) made me pay for the mistake," said Gregg. "You have to believe in your stuff and understand what you're doing out there. It's a long season, we're only a few games in and I believe in my ability to pitch and bounce back from this."

Raisel Iglesias allowed three earned runs over five innings in his Major League debut. He also struck out four batters.

The Reds start their first road trip of the season Monday at Wrigley Field.

NOTES: Reds catcher Brayan Pena left the game with an injured shoulder after falling hard to the ground. Pena said after the game he didn't believe the injury to be serious, but would know more on Monday.

