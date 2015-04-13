Urban Meyer contract extended thru 2020



Ohio State extended head football coach Urban Meyer's contract through the 2020 season.



The new deal, announced Monday by the school, makes Meyer the highest paid coach in the Big Ten Conference.

“I am honored to serve as football coach at The Ohio State University and to represent this great university,” Meyer said. “It is a privilege to coach and mentor the young men in this program, and I want to thank President Drake and Mr. Smith for their support and

their trust in me.”



Meyer's yearly salary will average about $6.5 million a season for the next six years.

His previous contract was set to expire after the 2017 season and would have paid him $4.9 million this coming season.

Meyer and the Ohio State Buckeyes won college football's national championship in January.

