Reds lose as bullpen blows lead in Chicago

Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The Reds bullpen blew an eighth inning lead a second straight day as the Cubs came back to beat the Reds 7-6 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.

The Reds twice led by three runs, but blew both leads. The big blow came in the eighth inning when Jumbo Diaz gave up a game-tying two-run home run to Jorge Soler.

Arismendy Alcantara drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and the infield in with the bases loaded as the Reds dropped a third straight game.

Brandon Phillips had his first four hit game since 2011 to lead the Reds offense. Marlon Byrd added two hits and two RBI in his best game as a Red.

Reds relievers not named Aroldis Chapman have now allowed 22 hits in 18 2/3 innings and 13 earned runs.

The same two teams will play Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

