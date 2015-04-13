Reds lose as bullpen blows lead in Chicago

The Reds bullpen blew an eighth inning lead a second straight day as the Cubs came back to beat the Reds 7-6 in 10 innings at Wrigley Field.

The Reds twice led by three runs, but blew both leads. The big blow came in the eighth inning when Jumbo Diaz gave up a game-tying two-run home run to Jorge Soler.

Arismendy Alcantara drove in the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and the infield in with the bases loaded as the Reds dropped a third straight game.

Brandon Phillips had his first four hit game since 2011 to lead the Reds offense. Marlon Byrd added two hits and two RBI in his best game as a Red.

Reds relievers not named Aroldis Chapman have now allowed 22 hits in 18 2/3 innings and 13 earned runs.

The same two teams will play Tuesday night at Wrigley Field.

