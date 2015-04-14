Deshaun Morman leaving UC basketball program

Deshaun Morman is transferring from the UC basketball program.

Morman played in 24 games during the 2014-15 season, averaging 3.6 points per game.

“We appreciate Deshaun's efforts as a Bearcat,” Cronin said. “He is a hard worker and competitor. We discussed his options and his future after the season and he has decided to transfer. We both believe a change will be best for his opportunities for more playing time in the future. Deshaun has grown a great deal in his two years here and we will always be 100 percent behind him and cheering for his success.”

Morman scored a season-high 11 points twice: shooting 3 of 4 from the field with a pair of three-pointers at Memphis (Jan. 15) and making 9 of 10 free throws against Ole Miss (Nov. 19). He played a season-high 23 minutes against Middle Tennessee (Nov. 28), scoring nine points with two assists and a pair of steals.

Morman received a medical hardship for the 2013-14 campaign after suffering a preseason foot injury.

“I want to thank everyone at UC for helping me become a better person, a better student and a better player,” Morman said. “I love my teammates and I wish them luck next season.”

