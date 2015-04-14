NKU basketball losing Atlantic Sun freshman of the year

One of NKU's best basketball players is leaving campus after just one season with the Norse.

Tayler Persons, who won the Atlantic Sun Conference freshman of the year award this March, announced via Twitter his intention to transfer to another school.

"I want to thank NKU for everything this past year," Persons said. "I have decided to move on and transfer. I wish NKU nothing but the best in the future."

A spokesperson for the basketball team confirmed Persons' announcement to FOX19 Now.

Persons averaged 13.1 points and 4.5 assists his only year with the Norse.

Last week, NKU hired John Brannen as the new men's head basketball coach, replacing Dave Bezold after 11 seasons with the Norse.

