Marvin Jones "no limitations" as Bengals return to work

Bengals wide receiver Marvin Jones has "no limitations" as the team starts voluntary work outs at Paul Brown Stadium.



Jones, who caught 10 touchdowns in 2013, missed all of last season with foot and ankle injuries.

"No limitations," said Jones Monday in the Bengals locker room. "It's just important for me to get out there and do everything consistently. And, I have been doing that, but it's different being here and running routes every day."



Jones had foot surgery before the preseason and then injured his ankle when he tried to return mid-season. He caught 51 passes for 712 yards and 10 touchdowns in a breakout 2013 season.



"I'm definitely glad that I'm back with my brothers," Jones added. "It gives me a great sense of wanting to hurry up and get out there and be with them and work hard with them."



"It's good to have Marvin and Tyler (Eifert) and all of these guys back," said quarterback Andy Dalton. "I know they're ready to get back going again and so I'm excited to get those guys back.

