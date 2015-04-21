Price apologizes for "wholly inappropriate language"

Cincinnati Reds Manager Bryan Price apologized Tuesday for using "wholly inappropriate language" in a tirade against a local sportswriter that has drawn national attention.

A source who witnessed the interaction confirms to FOX19 NOW that Price confronted a Cincinnati Enquirer writer Monday about his and others' reporting of the absence of Devin Mesoraco in the team clubhouse on Sunday night.

Claiming it shouldn't have been reported to the public, Price ranted for more than five minutes using expletives dozens of times.

Edited audio of the tirade was available briefly on a regional newspaper late Monday night, but was quickly removed without explanation.

The Reds have not commented, but Price issued an apology on the team's twitter account Tuesday morning.

"In my pre-game conversation with reporters yesterday, I used wholly inappropriate language to describe the media coverage of our team," his tweets read. "While I stand by the content of my message, I am sorry for my choice of words."

Price is in his second year as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

The censored audio was uploaded online and can be listened to through FOX Sports.

