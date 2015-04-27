Reds' Bailey "won't be pitching in near future"

The Cincinnati Reds placed starting pitcher Homer Bailey on the 15-day Disabled List retroactive to Friday.

The Reds say Bailey suffered a right elbow ligament sprain. The club has recalled Carlos Contreras from triple-A Louisville.

Bailey's next start was scheduled for this Thursday against the Braves in Atlanta. The team has not announced who will take Bailey's spot in the rotation.

Reds manager Bryan Price says Homer Bailey "won't be pitching in the near future" after the Reds placed the starting pitcher on the disabled list Monday night.

Bailey, who had surgery on his pitching elbow in September, has been diagnosed with a ligament strain in the same elbow.

"At this point it looks like their is options," said Bryan Price after Monday's game. "We have to continue to get our group together and see what the best option is for Homer and the ball club to make sure his long-term health isn't compromised. But, it's messy and it is unbelievably unfortunate for his as an individual and for our ball club."

Bailey missed the start of the season while still working back from his surgery in September. He made two starts for the Reds this season before going on the disabled list Monday night.

"There's not any single incident," said Price when asked how the injury happened. "So, it's just a matter of him having some soreness in there and taking a look at it and finding that there is some things going on that we will have to take a look at. He certainly won't be pitching here in the near future."

The Reds have not named who will start in Bailey's place starting Thursday in Atlanta.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.