Reds' Bailey "won't be pitching in near future" - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Reds' Bailey "won't be pitching in near future"

Posted by Brad Hawley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Reds placed starting pitcher Homer Bailey on the 15-day Disabled List retroactive to Friday.

The Reds say Bailey suffered a right elbow ligament sprain. The club has recalled Carlos Contreras from triple-A Louisville.

Bailey's next start was scheduled for this Thursday against the Braves in Atlanta. The team has not announced who will take Bailey's spot in the rotation.

Reds manager Bryan Price says Homer Bailey "won't be pitching in the near future" after the Reds placed the starting pitcher on the disabled list Monday night.

Bailey, who had surgery on his pitching elbow in September, has been diagnosed with a ligament strain in the same elbow.

"At this point it looks like their is options," said Bryan Price after Monday's game. "We have to continue to get our group together and see what the best option is for Homer and the ball club to make sure his long-term health isn't compromised. But, it's messy and it is unbelievably unfortunate for his as an individual and for our ball club."

Bailey missed the start of the season while still working back from his surgery in September. He made two starts for the Reds this season before going on the disabled list Monday night.

"There's not any single incident," said Price when asked how the injury happened. "So, it's just a matter of him having some soreness in there and taking a look at it and finding that there is some things going on that we will have to take a look at. He certainly won't be pitching here in the near future."

The Reds have not named who will start in Bailey's place starting Thursday in Atlanta.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:28 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly