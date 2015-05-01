Homer Bailey needs surgery; to miss season

Diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Homer Bailey will need Tommy John surgery. (Photo: FOX19 NOW File)

Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey needs surgery on his pitching elbow and will miss the remainder of the 2015 season.

Diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Bailey will need Tommy John surgery.

“After consulting with (team medical director) Dr. Timothy Kremchek and other orthopaedic surgeons, we determined the best option with the most predictable outcome is to surgically repair the ligament,” said General Manager Walt Jocketty. “It does not appear the injury is at all related to the right elbow flexor mass injury Homer sustained late last season.”

Bailey only made two starts in the 2015 season while still working back from surgery on the same elbow last September.

Kremcheck will perform the surgery next Friday at Beacon Orthopaedics in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.