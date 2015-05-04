Bengals' Whitworth unsure of future after draft - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals' Whitworth unsure of future after draft

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
In his first public comments since the Bengals drafted two offensive tackles, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth said he's unsure of his future in the organization.

Whitworth, a Pro Bowl tackle entering the final year of his current contract, said no one with the organization contacted him before they selected two players who could potentially play his position.

"I wish that there had been (discussions)," said Whitworth. "But, at the end of the day, I'm a big boy and I can handle it. This is my football team and I'm the captain of it. I've been the leader of it for a long time and don't plan on letting that change."

The Bengals drafted Cedric Ogbuehi out of Texas A&M in the first round and Oregon offensive tackle Jake Fisher in the second. Both Whitworth and starting right tackle Andre Smith are scheduled to be free agents at the end of the season.

Whitworth said he would like to sign an extension before the season to stay in Cincinnati, but said he has yet to hear back from the team. Even calling the negotiations a "one-way street."

"I believe in the system of NFL football and I believe that as long as I play the way I play and work the way I work, it's always my job," Whitworth added. "I'm not the kind of guy that needs to be buttered (up) or told you're good at something...I know the level of play I want to play at and I feel if I can play at that level then I'll still be here."

Whitworth is considered one of the leaders of the locker room and said he will serve as a mentor to the Bengals new draft picks . He even invited both Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher to his home this weekend. Fisher accepted the invitation, but Ogbuehi had to leave town.

