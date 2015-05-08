Joey Votto suspended one game for bumping umpire

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Joey Votto has been suspended one game for bumping an umpire this week in Pittsburgh. (Photo: FOX19 NOW File)

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Joey Votto has been suspended one game for bumping an umpire this week in Pittsburgh.

Votto, who slammed his helmet after a strike out, says Umpire Chris Conroy misinterpreted his anger and caused Votto to charge home plate in anger. Votto made contact with the umpire by bumping him with his chest.

He will serve the suspension tonight as the Reds open a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox and U.S. Cellular Field.

In addition, Votto has also been fined an undisclosed amount of money.

