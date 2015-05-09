NKU Athletics moves to Horizon League - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NKU Athletics moves to Horizon League

Posted by Brad Hawley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
Posted by Kara Foxx, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Horizon league logo added with NKU logo at a press conference Monday. (FOX19 NOW) Horizon league logo added with NKU logo at a press conference Monday. (FOX19 NOW)
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS (FOX19) -

Northern Kentucky University Athletics will move to the Horizon League beginning July 1.

NKU spent its first three seasons as a Division I team playing in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The university formally announced the transition in a press conference Monday morning.

Athletic Director Ken Bothof said the Horizon League offered a great geographic fit for the school. Seven horizon league schools are located within 300 miles of the NKU, allowing for less travel time and missed class for athletes.

“The geographic location of these schools also means shorter travel time for fans, our alumni, our students. Opening up many opportunities for Norse nation to rise up and begin to build and also restore some geographic rivalries,” said Bothof.

The addition of NKU places 10 members in the Horizon League. Cleveland State University, University of Detroit Mercy, University of Wisconsin–Green Bay and Milwaukee, Oakland University, University of Illinois at Chicago, Valparaiso University, Wright State University and Youngstown State University are also members.

The men's basketball team completed its third-year of a four-year transition period to Division I. The team will be eligible for the NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 season.

This off season, the university announced David Bezold would not be returning as the men's head basketball coach after 11 seasons. John Brannen, Covington, Ky. native, was tabbed by Athletic Director Ken Bothof as the new head coach.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:28 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly