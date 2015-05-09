NKU Athletics moves to Horizon League

Northern Kentucky University Athletics will move to the Horizon League beginning July 1.

NKU spent its first three seasons as a Division I team playing in the Atlantic Sun Conference. The university formally announced the transition in a press conference Monday morning.

Athletic Director Ken Bothof said the Horizon League offered a great geographic fit for the school. Seven horizon league schools are located within 300 miles of the NKU, allowing for less travel time and missed class for athletes.

“The geographic location of these schools also means shorter travel time for fans, our alumni, our students. Opening up many opportunities for Norse nation to rise up and begin to build and also restore some geographic rivalries,” said Bothof.

The addition of NKU places 10 members in the Horizon League. Cleveland State University, University of Detroit Mercy, University of Wisconsin–Green Bay and Milwaukee, Oakland University, University of Illinois at Chicago, Valparaiso University, Wright State University and Youngstown State University are also members.

The men's basketball team completed its third-year of a four-year transition period to Division I. The team will be eligible for the NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 season.

This off season, the university announced David Bezold would not be returning as the men's head basketball coach after 11 seasons. John Brannen, Covington, Ky. native, was tabbed by Athletic Director Ken Bothof as the new head coach.

