Reds remove Kevin Gregg from big league roster

The Cincinnati Reds designated Kevin Gregg for assignment Monday after he struggled in his first season with the Reds.

Gregg, used primarily as the set-up man to closer Aroldis Chapman, gave up 12 runs in 11 appearances and leaves Cincinnati with 10.13 ERA.

"It's unfortunate," said manager Bryan Price. "The fans never got to see the best of Kevin."

The move means the Reds have ten days to either trade/release Kevin Gregg, put him on waivers or he can accept an assignment to pitch in the minor leagues.

"This wasn't some guy we said, 'let's take a flyer on this guy and hope he reaches his potential'...this is a guy that's been a big league performer at a high level of success for several years," added Price. "I don't think any of us thought we were sticking our necks out for Kevin Gregg. We felt he was going to be an asset to the ball club."

The Reds re-called right handed reliever Pedro Villareal in his place.

"It's the unfortunate nature of this beast," said Price. "It's hard to be patient in this game for your guys to perform."

