UC's Happ, Arkansas' Benintendi named Golden Spikes semifinalists

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Andrew Benintendi (Source: Arkansasrazorbacks.com) Andrew Benintendi (Source: Arkansasrazorbacks.com)
Ian Happ (Source: GoBearcats.com) Ian Happ (Source: GoBearcats.com)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - UC's Ian Happ and Arkansas' Andrew Benintendi (Madeira High School) moved one step closer to the prestigious Golden Spikes Award on Friday when they were named semifinalists for the award.

Twenty-one athletes from around the country were named semifinalists for the 38th Golden Spikes Award.

Happ, a junior, was previously named to the preseason, midseason and 30-Man watch lists for the award and is one of 19 players to carry over from the 30-Man list announced on May 7. He finished the season atop the conference rankings in batting average (.369), slugging percentage (.672), on-base percentage (.492), total bases (133) and walks (49).

Benintendi, recently named the SEC player of the year, and is second in the country with 18 home runs.

USA Baseball officials will announce the list of finalists for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award on Tuesday, June 2. To select the finalists, the list of semifinalists is sent to a voting body consisting of past Golden Spikes Award winners, past USA Baseball National Team coaches and press officers, members of media that closely follow the amateur game, select professional baseball personnel, and current USA Baseball staff, representing a group of more than 200 voters in total.  

Fan voting will once again be a part of the Golden Spikes Award in 2015. This announcement officially marks the opening of voting for amateur baseball fans from across the country on GoldenSpikesAward.com. As part of this selection process, all voters will be asked to choose three players from the list of names. Voting will be open until Friday, May 29.

The 2015 Golden Spikes Award winner will be named on Tuesday, June 23, at a presentation in Los Angeles. The finalists and their families will be honored at the Rod Dedeaux Foundation Dinner that evening at the Jonathan Club in downtown Los Angeles.

