UC lands one of Ohio's top QB prospects

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The UC football team landed one of Ohio's top quarterback prospects Friday with the commitment of Avon High School's Jake Sopko.

Sopko, a junior at Avon High School, is considered one of the best quarterbacks in the state in the 2016 class. He committed Friday after two visits to the UC campus.


"I liked the campus, the facilities, all the coaches that I met," said Sopko. "It just felt like the right fit for me."

Sopko (6'3", 212 pounds) is a pro-style quarterback who chose UC over Buffalo. 

"It's (UC) is an exciting offense. It really is," added Sopko. "It's a QB friendly offense and made me feel like it would be a good fit for me at Cincinnati in that offense."

Sopko met with both UC head coach Tommy Tuberville and the Bearcats' stand-out quarterback Gunner Kiel during his visits. 

He said he wanted to make his commitment before the start of high school senior season.

