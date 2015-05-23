Reds scratch Cueto's start; Mesoraco suffers setback

Reds starting pitcher Johnny Cueto will not make his scheduled start Sunday due to "general stiffness."The team announced Raisel Iglesias will start in Cueto's spot on Sunday after the Reds' ace complained of the stiffness since his start Tuesday in Kansas City.Cueto leads the majors in innings pitched. He did the same in 2014.

Reds catcher Devin Mesoraco also suffered a setback in his attempt to return from a hip injury that has stopped him from catching for most of the season.

A source told FOX19 Now sports anchor Jeremy Rauch that Mesoraco "won't need surgery in the near future."



Mesoraco has been pinch-hitting and designated hitting, but hasn't caught a game since mid-April.



