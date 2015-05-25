Reds place Devin Mesoraco on disabled list

The Reds have placed All Star catcher Devin Mesoraco on the 15 day disabled list.

Mesoraco, who hasn't caught a game since April 12, has tried to rehab a hip impingement in hopes of returning to his everyday position this season. But, Mesoraco recently suffered a setback after experiencing discomfort in the hip when attempting to get into a catcher's squat.

"Had a hard time getting through what I was supposed to do and it didn't go very well," said Mesoraco on Saturday. "Really been doing some stuff that has been helping and has been making me feel better and to go out there and not be able to get into a normal catching position that I'm used to is definitely disappointing. Compound that with feeling worse after I tried to do all that stuff it's just not a good thing."

Mesoraco has been able to contribute as a pinch hitter and designated hitter. But, hasn't been able to produce the kind of numbers that earned him a four-year $28 million contract in the off-season.

The move is retroactive to last Thursday. The Reds have recalled relief pitcher Manny Parra in his place.

