NKU tennis player succeeding despite disease, heartbreak

NKU tennis player succeeding despite disease, heartbreak

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS (FOX19) -

Nick Lang wants you to know he lives a normal life - despite a major life challenge.

The NKU tennis player competes without limitations, even though he's the only active NCAA Division I athlete in the country currently competing in any sport with cystic fibrosis.

"It's better than it's ever been, honestly, because I've come to college," said Lang of his health. "It's harder. You work out more. You play more. Obviously, it's helped me a lot. My lung function has actually increased a little bit since I've been in college."

Lang picked up the sport at a young age and blossomed into one of the best high school players in the Cincinnati area at Lakota West. But, cystic fibrosis isn't his only life challenge. Nick lost his older sister, Alicia, to the same disease just over two-years-ago.

"You know, if God came down and said, "Jim, your kids are going to have a disease, you pick it," I'd still pick cystic fibrosis," said Nick and Alicia's father Jim. "Because, you can't see it. You can't tell they have it. And, they're so damn close to a cure. That's my wish. Get a cure. So, that other kids don't have to suffer like my daughter did."

Lang recently led the Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis 5K locally. His family has been actively involved in raising awareness and donations for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

