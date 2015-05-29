Bengals will host joint practices with Giants this summer

The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants will practice together this summer leading up to the preseason opener for both teams.The joint practices will be held August 11-12 on the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields and will be open to the public as part of the Bengals' 2015 training camp."It's great that we were able to make this work with Coach (Tom) Coughlin and the Giants," said Marvin Lewis. "It's not something we've been able to do every year with another team, but our past experience with it has been good."The Bengals did similar joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons in 2013 and the New Orleans Saints in 2007."It's good in camp to kind of go against somebody else," said Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. "We did it against Atlanta a couple years ago and I thought it was good for us. You're not going against your guys all the time and so I think it's good to go against some new faces. It's cool to be around another team to see what they do and see how they handle stuff."Timing and other details regarding the practices with the Giants are yet to be finalized.

