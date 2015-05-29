Reds move Marquis to bullpen; Cueto improving

The Reds have sent struggling starting pitcher Jason Marquis to the bullpen and will start three rookie pitchers this weekend.Marquis, 3-4 with a 6.46 ERA this season, has only pitched three games out of the bullpen since 2003. Marquis has lost his last three decisions since winning three of his first four his first season in Cincinnati.With Anthony DeSclafani pitching Friday, the Reds will now start Raisel Iglesias Saturday and Michael Lorenzen on Sunday.Reds manager Bryan Price said Johnny Cueto will likely make his next start next week in Philadelphia. Cueto was scratched from his last start in Cleveland and was skipped in the rotation this week. The team announced an MRI on Cueto's throwing arm came back without any signs of structural damage, but some inflammation in his pitching elbow."We just want to make sure all of the inflammation is out," said Price of Cueto who has begun throwing on the side. "He's been more aggressive every time he's thrown."

