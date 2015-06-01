Todd Frazier named NL Player of the Week

The Reds third baseman led the National League in batting average and slugging percentage and his four home runs during the week tied for most in the league.

Frazier is now second in the National League in home runs and third in MLB with 16 on the season. He played in his first All Star Game in 2014 and is making a strong push to play in Cincinnati's first All Star Game since 1988.

The Reds swept the Washington Nationals over the weekend and start a new series in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

