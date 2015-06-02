Xavier's Cintas Center undergoes $25 million renovation - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Xavier's Cintas Center undergoes $25 million renovation

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(PHOTO: Xavier Athletics) (PHOTO: Xavier Athletics)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Xavier University is investing $25 million to improve its on campus basketball arena.

It's the first major renovation to Cintas Center since it opened in 2000.

"People don't realize Cintas (Center) is 15-years-old," said XU athletic director Greg Christopher. "It's a great facility. It's a terrific home court advantage. We just want to make sure the next 15 or 20 or 30 years Cintas is the best it can be."

The changes, which will be made gradually over several years, will target a better fan experience and improve facilities for student-athletes.

"I don't think there's a big "shazam" moment," added Christopher. "This isn't going to be a situation where we shut the arena down and go play somewhere else for a year or two and then come back. We're just going to take little bites out of the apple over the course of seven years. Our goal is every November when our fans come back to start the season, hopefully, they'll see something new that we've touched either for the student-athletes or for the fans."

The upgrades will include a new club lounge for fans, new court side seats, improved WiFi service and a new-and-improved weight facility for Xavier University athletes.

The Cintas Center renovations are scheduled to begin this year.

