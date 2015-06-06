Lebanon loses softball championship on walk-off HR

Lebanon's Tara Trainer only gave up one hit in the state championship game, but it turned out to be the game-winner for Teays Valley in Ohio's Division I state final.

Trainer, Ohio's Gatorade Player of the Year, led Lebanon to a perfect record and the state championship game. But, after throwing seven no-hit innings against Teays Valley in Saturday's championship game, Alyssa Rothwell connected on a walk-off home run for the game's only run in the eighth inning.

Trainer struck out 13 batters in the game.

Lebanon (33-1) finishes as state runner-up for the second time in school history.

It is the first softball state championship for Teays Valley.

