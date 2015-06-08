Houshmandzadeh joins Bengals as intern coach - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Houshmandzadeh joins Bengals as intern coach

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Former Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is one of four coaches joining the Bengals an intern in the 2015 Bill Walsh NFL Minority Coaching Fellowship program.

Three current Bengals coaches – head coach Marvin Lewis, Jay Hayes (defensive line) and Brian Braswell (offensive assistant) – have been interns in the program earlier in their careers.

“As always, we are happy to have these guys with us in the Bill Walsh program,” said Lewis, who worked in the program with the Pittsburgh Steelers prior to entering the NFL as a Steelers assistant in 1992. “This program helped me get ahead as a coach, and it's great to see it continue as strong as it is. It's a good experience for our full-time coaches as well as the interns.”

Houshmandzadeh played for the Bengals from 2001-08 and ranks third on the club's all-time receptions list (507) and went to the Pro Bowl in 2007.

Houshmandzadeh has worked recently as a high school coach in the Los Angeles area. He started his intern work with the Bengals Monday and will continue through the June 18 conclusion of the team's mandatory minicamp.

Other intern coaches in the 2015 program:
  • Chuck Smith, former standout NFL defensive end with Atlanta and Carolina (58.5 career sacks). Smith has coached in college at the University of Tennessee and has worked extensively as a personal trainer to NFL players. He worked Bengals OTAs this year from May 25 through June 4.
  • Keith Rucker, a six-year defensive tackle in the NFL, including two seasons with Cincinnati (1994-95). Rucker is currently defensive line coach at Ohio Wesleyan University. He will work during Bengals training camp in late July and early August.

  • Kelvin Bell, director of on-campus recruiting for the University of Iowa football program. Bell played at Iowa and has served as a graduate assistant coach for the Hawkeyes. He will work during Bengals training camp in late July and early August.

