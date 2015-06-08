UC's Ian Happ goes 9th overall in MLB Draft

Ian Happ is the first UC baseball player ever drafted in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Happ, the American Conference Player of the Year, went 9th overall to the Chicago Cubs.

Happ finished his last season at UC with a .369 batting average, 14 home runs and 49 RBI.

"I hope baseball becomes a career," Happ recently told FOX19 Now. "And, hopefully a long one. That's always the plan. That's the end goal, but there's a lot of things you have to do before you get there. It's kind of a next day approach."

