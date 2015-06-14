La Salle's Larkin commits to play football at UC - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

La Salle's Larkin commits to play football at UC

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
(Source: FOX19 NOW File Photo) (Source: FOX19 NOW File Photo)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - La Salle High School's record setting running back has committed to play football UC.

Jeremy Larkin Sunday night announced his commitment on Twitter: "I want to say that I am blessed to have officially committed to play football at the University of Cincinnati."

Larkin, considered a three-star recruit by Yahoo Sports and 247Sports, led the GCL South in all purpose yards the last two seasons and led La Salle to Ohio's Division II state championship.

Considered a top fifteen recruit in the state of Ohio by 247Sports, Larkin owns La Salle school records for most rushing yards and touchdowns scored in a season.

Larkin ran for 1,547 yards his junior season at La Salle and finished with 2,070 all purpose yards.

He will be a senior this coming fall and will join the UC football team in the fall of 2016.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

