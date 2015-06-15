Reds place Tony Cingrani on disabled list

The Reds have placed relief pitcher Tony Cingrani on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left shoulder.Cingrani, one of the Reds primary set-up relievers, gave up the game-winning run to the Cubs in Saturday's game in his last appearance on the mound.The Reds recalled Pedro Villarreal from Class AAA Louisville in Cingrani's place.The Cingrani move is retroactive to June 14th making him eligible to return to action when the Reds host Minnesota at Great American Ball Park later this month.

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.