Reds shut out in Detroit; lose third straight

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
DETROIT, MI (FOX19) - The Reds dropped a third straight game after only managing two hits in a 6-0 shut out loss in Detroit.

Todd Frazier and Joey Votto both singled in the early innings, but Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez retired the final 16 Reds in order.

The Reds haven't scored a run in 14 innings.

Reds starting pitcher Jon Moscot left the game in the first inning after dislocating his non-throwing shoulder while diving to tag a runner during a rundown. Pedro Villareall, just called up from Triple A Louisville on Monday, only allowed a single run in three-plus innings of relief. 

"It's tough," said manager Bryan Price of Moscot. "The kid has worked his tail off to get this opportunity and we trust him. Great opportunity to get some experience and he's done a nice job for us. It's extremely disappointing."

The Tigers blew the game open with four runs off reliever Nate Adcock. The middle of Detroit's order combined for six hits and five RBI in the game.

The Reds (28-35) fall to 11-22 on the road this season and continue their home-and-home four game series Tuesday night at Comerica Park before traveling to Cincinnati.

