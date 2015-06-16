XU basketball adds Norfolk State transfer

Xavier basketball has picked up a commitment from Norfolk State transfer RaShid Gaston.

Gaston will have to sit out this coming season and will have one year of eligibility left starting in the 2016-17 season.

Gaston, a native of Warren, Ohio, was Norfolk State's second leading scorer last season averaging 15.5 points per game and led the Spartans in rebounding at 9.6 per contest.

Listed at 6-feet 9-inches and 240 pounds, Gaston was a regular starter at Norfolk State and chose Xavier over several other offers.

Gaston said via Twitter, "excited and blessed to be a part of Xavier basketball."

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.