Bengals waive former Buckeye QB Terrelle Pryor

The Bengals announced on Thursday they have waived former Ohio State Quarterback Terrelle Pryor.

Pryor signed with the Bengals on May 10th as a free agent and had been working behind Andy Dalton, AJ McCarron and Josh Johnson during organized team activities and mandatory mini-camp.

The former Buckeye QB hasn't started a game in the NFL since 2013 in Oakland when he compiled 1,798 yards passing, 576 yards rushing and 9 total touchdowns.

