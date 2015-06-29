MLB All Stars to be announced over two days - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

MLB All Stars to be announced over two days

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

Major League Baseball will announce the players in the upcoming All Star Game over two days instead of all at once.

The fan voted starters will be announced on Esurance All-Star Starters Selection Show on Sunday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The following evening 7 p.m. the All Star reserves, pitchers and Final Vote candidates will be announced.

The American League All Star team will have nine elected starters via the fan vote, while the National League All Star team will have eight fan-elected starters.

The pitchers and reserves for both squads, totaling 25 for the NL and 24 for the AL, will be determined through a combination of player ballot choices and selections made the by the two All Star managers.

Immediately following the July 6 announcement, fans will begin voting to select the final player for each league's 34-man roster via the Esurance MLB All Star Game Final Vote.

The 2015 All Star Game will be played at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, July 14.

