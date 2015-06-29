XU lands 2016 recruit Tyrique Jones - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU lands 2016 recruit Tyrique Jones

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Source: FOX19 NOW file) (Source: FOX19 NOW file)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Upcoming high school senior Tyrique Jones has verbally committed to become a Xavier Musketeer for the 2016 season. 

The 6-foot-8, 235-pound power forward from Vermont Academy announced his commitment Monday choosing Xavier University over top competitive Division I schools like University of Connecticut, Kansas State, Virginia Commonwealth, and even in-city rival University of Cincinnati. 

"Well a lot of people say that Xavier is power forward U. I know they do a great job of developing bigs and I know that played a big role in me committing," Jones said.

Jones is a big body forward who is relentless at attacking and defending around the rim. He has a high motor, very athletic and good at moving in the open floor which helps bolster Xavier's front court that has already assembled guys who can use their size and athleticism to be effective on rebounding and getting second chance points. 

Jones has already been compared to teammate Jalen Reynolds because of his style of play and hopes to become an impact player alongside him. 

"After watching some film on him I see how they give him the ball a lot and getting him the ball in the right spots. I feel like I can come in and do the same thing," Jones added.

Jones, who's from Bloomfield, CT., is ranked No. 23 by Scouts.com for the 2016 class of power forwards and is also listed as the No. 111 player by Rivals.com for its Top 150 recruits for 2016. 

Copyright 2015 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:28 PM EST2018-03-06 22:28:30 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Probe finds deadly Niger mission lacked proper approval

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:54 AM EST2018-03-06 05:54:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:28 GMT
    (U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...(U.S. Army via AP). These images provided by the U.S. Army show, from left, Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Wash.; Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio; Sgt. La David Johnson of Miami Gardens, Fla.; and Staff Sgt. Dustin ...

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

    A military investigation into the attack that killed four American service members in Niger concludes the team didn't get required senior command approval for their risky mission to capture a high-level Islamic State militant.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:25 PM EST2018-03-06 22:25:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly