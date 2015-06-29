XU lands 2016 recruit Tyrique Jones

Upcoming high school senior Tyrique Jones has verbally committed to become a Xavier Musketeer for the 2016 season.The 6-foot-8, 235-pound power forward from Vermont Academy announced his commitment Monday choosing Xavier University over top competitive Division I schools like University of Connecticut, Kansas State, Virginia Commonwealth, and even in-city rival University of Cincinnati."Well a lot of people say that Xavier is power forward U. I know they do a great job of developing bigs and I know that played a big role in me committing," Jones said.

Jones is a big body forward who is relentless at attacking and defending around the rim. He has a high motor, very athletic and good at moving in the open floor which helps bolster Xavier's front court that has already assembled guys who can use their size and athleticism to be effective on rebounding and getting second chance points.



Jones has already been compared to teammate Jalen Reynolds because of his style of play and hopes to become an impact player alongside him.



"After watching some film on him I see how they give him the ball a lot and getting him the ball in the right spots. I feel like I can come in and do the same thing," Jones added.



Jones, who's from Bloomfield, CT., is ranked No. 23 by Scouts.com for the 2016 class of power forwards and is also listed as the No. 111 player by Rivals.com for its Top 150 recruits for 2016.



